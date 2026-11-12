Bomb threat alarm in schools: Region meets USR Sicily

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Following the fake bomb threats, also reported this morning in several Sicilian schools, the regional minister for Education and Vocational Training Mimmo Turano has called a meeting with the director general of USR Sicily Filippo Serra and the heads of the territorial education offices for the island’s provinces.

“For the second day running,” Turano said, “many schools in our Region have received an email reporting the presence of an explosive device on the premises. I felt it was my duty to hear directly from the superintendents to get a full picture of the situation in Sicily. Today the number of schools evacuated has been extremely low. I want to reassure families; I understand parents’ concern, but we must not give in to panic.”

“The regional and national school system,” Turano added, “is able to handle unexpected and unpredictable events such as those of the past two days, and so far the checks carried out have revealed no concrete danger. I thank the head teachers, the teachers, the police, the prefectures and all staff for the responsible work they are doing.”

At the centre of the meeting, which was held by video link, were also the new directives from the Ministry of Education and Merit issued in recent hours.