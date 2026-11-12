Catania: Musumeci at “Beyond the emergency” event: “We need a new pact between citizens and institutions on prevention”

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CATANIA / NEWS & INSTITUTIONS – The culture of prevention, the management of hydrogeological risks and the new challenges linked to the cybersecurity of public infrastructure. These are the pillars at the heart of the speech by the minister for Civil Protection and maritime policies, Nello Musumeci, who arrived in Catania on the sidelines of the three-day event “Beyond the emergency”, an initiative promoted to bring together no fewer than 75 speakers from the academic world, the scientific community, professional bodies and public institutions.

The Demopolis survey for Casa Italia: “78% of Italians know they live on fragile territory”

During his speech, Musumeci commented on the data from the survey carried out by the Demopolis Institute for the Casa Italia department, which shows that almost eight out of ten citizens fear possible damage from landslides and flooding in the coming months. According to the minister, this widespread awareness must now translate into shared responsibility:

“This event in Catania is of great value because it brings together 75 speakers from the scientific community, academia, the professions and public institutions. The survey carried out by the Demopolis Institute will be presented; it says – and it is encouraging – that 78% of Italian citizens are aware that they live on fragile territory. The problem is that Italians continue to ask the institutions for security, but they do not intend to provide any security themselves. Instead, we need this new pact between citizens and institutions”.

Referring to the work of the Casa Italia department, the head of Civil Protection then summarised the three strategic guidelines of government action: “know, prevent, rebuild”, reiterating the need to move beyond a purely emergency-based approach.

Alarm over cyberattacks on schools: “Invest in cyber defence, stop speculating about funds”

Questioned by journalists about the recent wave of cyberattacks that have targeted several schools in recent weeks, the minister drew attention to the evolution of modern threats and the need to adjust the allocations dedicated to national defence and sensitive infrastructure, dismissing political controversy over the use of funds: