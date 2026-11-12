Centre-right in Syracuse, Bordone (Grande Sicilia) opens dialogue: “Fratelli d’Italia, join Saturday’s meeting; we can also move it to Monday”

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SYRACUSE / POLITICS – An explicit call to move past the season of arguments in the press and return to face-to-face discussions in the natural political forums. This is the line set out by Emiliano Bordone, the Syracuse coordinator for Grande Sicilia, who is responding to recent statements by the municipal councillors from Fratelli d’Italia, Paolo Romano and Paolo Cavallaro, by reviving the proposal for a united coalition meeting.

At the heart of Bordone’s intervention is the convening of the provincial roundtable self-summoned by the centre-right parties of Syracuse for this coming weekend, presented as a key step to heal divisions and define a shared strategy for the administrative future of the provincial capital.

Bordone: “Stop talking on social media; let’s meet around a table”

In his statement, the Grande Sicilia representative urges his allies to abandon media spats and tackle the coalition’s political issues head-on:

“In response to the statements by Paolo Romano and Paolo Cavallaro, municipal councillors from Fratelli d’Italia in Syracuse, Grande Sicilia reaffirms its desire to begin a reorganisation of the centre-right in Syracuse. That is why we renew our invitation to Fratelli d’Italia to attend the coalition meeting on Saturday, the natural place to discuss these matters. We cannot go on having a dialogue through press releases or social media posts. We need to sit around a table, analyse the situation and discuss the coalition’s united strategy.”

Political alignment and availability for coordinator Coletta

While acknowledging the moderate approach taken by the two Meloni-aligned councillors, Bordone firmly asserts his movement’s place on the centre-right, citing the balance within the regional executive and opening the door to a possible postponement of the meeting to ensure maximum participation:

Identity and alignment: “While we appreciate the measured tones used by councillors Romano and Cavallaro, it is certainly not for them to decide where our movement stands politically: Grande Sicilia is, and remains, firmly within the centre-right. This is also demonstrated by the role the movement plays at regional level, where Grande Sicilia’s contribution is crucial to ensuring the stability of the government.”

“While we appreciate the measured tones used by councillors Romano and Cavallaro, it is certainly not for them to decide where our movement stands politically: Grande Sicilia is, and remains, firmly within the centre-right. This is also demonstrated by the role the movement plays at regional level, where Grande Sicilia’s contribution is crucial to ensuring the stability of the government.” Openness on timing: “That is why I renew the invitation to Fratelli d’Italia to attend next Saturday’s coordination meeting. We are also willing to move the meeting to next Monday if the provincial coordinator of Fratelli d’Italia, Salvo Coletta, is unable to attend at the weekend.”