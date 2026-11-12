Avola remembers the Nassiriya massacre on its 23rd anniversary: tribute to Brigadier Giuseppe Coletta

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
AVOLA (SYRACUSE) / NEWS – Emotion and institutional remembrance this morning in Avola on the occasion of the 18th Remembrance Day for military and civilian personnel fallen in international peacekeeping missions, marked on the day of the 23rd anniversary of the Nassiriya massacre.
The ceremony was attended by civil and military authorities from the area together with representatives of the Associazione Nazionale Carabinieri from the Avola and Noto branches, uniting to honour those who lost their lives serving the state and international security.
The tribute at Avola cemetery for Brigadier Giuseppe Coletta
The central moment of reflection took place at Avola municipal cemetery, where, in the presence of family members, a wreath was laid at the plaque for Brigadier Giuseppe Coletta, a Carabiniere from Avola who was killed in the cowardly attack on 12 November 2003 in Iraq.
After a blessing given by the vicar of Sacro Cuore parish, don Marco Rabbito, those present observed a minute of silence and prayer for all those fallen in peacekeeping missions. Brigadier Coletta was remembered not only for the rigour he showed in carrying out his daily duties, but also for his extraordinary humanity and generosity towards others, with particular attention to children and the needy through numerous charitable initiatives.
School involvement: the tribute from the “Capuana-De Amicis” Institute
The torch of remembrance then passed to the younger generation at the Istituto Comprensivo “Capuana-De Amicis” in Avola. Nursery and primary school pupils presented their work dedicated to the values of peace and legality, singing “Brigadiere dei Bambini”, a song composed in 2025 to honour the sacrifice and social commitment of their fellow citizen from Avola.
During the school meeting, monologues and poems inspired by the figure of Brigadier Coletta and the importance of daily civic engagement in building peace were also read.
12 November 2003: the wound of the “Maestrale” base in Iraq
Today’s commemoration recalls the tragic morning of 12 November 2003 in Nassiriya, Iraq, where the Italian contingent involved in Operation Ancient Babylon was operating:
- The attack: at around 10.40am local time, a tanker lorry loaded with explosives crossed the bridge over the Euphrates heading for the Maestrale base, the headquarters of the Italian Regiment MSU (Multinational Specialized Unit). After opening fire on the guard post and being met by the swift reaction of the Carabiniere on sentry duty, the vehicle broke through the barriers and exploded about 25 metres from the main building.
- The toll: the explosion killed 19 Italians (12 Carabinieri, 5 army soldiers and 2 civilians) and 9 Iraqi civilians, while around 20 fellow countrymen were injured.