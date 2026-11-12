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New wave of bomb hoaxes in Rome

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.

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Schools targeted and demand for prime minister’s resignation

A new wave of threats is hitting schools in Rome and its province. After the widespread chaos of the previous day, a new intimidating message was sent at 9.39am on 12 November to numerous institutions in the capital (including the IC Gentileschi, the Stabilini building and the Sinopoli-Ferrini school).

The sender and the demands: The email, signed by “Mikhail Andropov” (with a more aggressive tone than previous messages linked to the so-called “Vilayat of Misoginistan”), contains a political ultimatum: it demands the immediate resignation of the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni.

The content of the threat: The subject of the email is “Message from Italy. You are in danger”. The text speaks of devices placed in schools and at Palazzo Chigi, threatening hundreds of victims with a countdown. Fortunately, no explosions have been found.

How the schools responded: Unlike yesterday, in many institutions headteachers chose not to carry out a full evacuation, relying instead on internal security checks or following the new operational protocol established by the government during the CISR (interministerial committee for the security of the Republic).

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