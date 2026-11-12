Melilli: from 13 to 15 November, “Geografie del Noi” – three days of sport, memory and a pact with Salsomaggiore Terme

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MELILLI (SYRACUSE) / EVENTS – Three days dedicated to meeting, civic participation and dialogue between territories. From 13 to 15 November 2026, the Municipality of Melilli will host “Geografie del Noi – Melilli, le radici in cammino, il futuro in movimento”, an event that brings together outdoor sport, historical memory and institutional cooperation in the spirit of inclusion and solidarity.

The programme for three days of ecological walks, cycling and institutions

The festival will begin on Friday afternoon and accompany citizens, families and associations through to Sunday morning with a packed schedule:

Friday 13 November – 3pm | “Le Strade del Noi – Corri Melilli”: an ecological and recreational walk promoted in collaboration with Polisportiva Atletica Hybla and with the participation of A.S.D. Melilli Atletica and A.S.D. Polisportiva San Sebastiano. The sporting procession will start from the sports field, pass through the historic centre to Piazza Umberto and return to the starting point to promote socialising and shared spaces.

an ecological and recreational walk promoted in collaboration with Polisportiva Atletica Hybla and with the participation of A.S.D. Melilli Atletica and A.S.D. Polisportiva San Sebastiano. The sporting procession will start from the sports field, pass through the historic centre to Piazza Umberto and return to the starting point to promote socialising and shared spaces. Saturday 14 November – 10.30am | Press conference “Il Ponte della Comunità”: at the reading room of the municipal library, as part of the “La Staffetta del Domani” initiative, an institutional meeting will be held with the participation of a member of the municipal executive of Salsomaggiore Terme . This will be a moment of dialogue with the Melilli administration designed to lay the foundations for a future pact of solidarity and cultural exchange between the two communities.

at the reading room of the municipal library, as part of the “La Staffetta del Domani” initiative, an institutional meeting will be held with the participation of a member of the municipal executive of . This will be a moment of dialogue with the Melilli administration designed to lay the foundations for a future pact of solidarity and cultural exchange between the two communities. Sunday 15 November – 9.30am | “La Memoria in Movimento – La Staffetta del Domani”: the closing event is a non-competitive ecological cycle ride starting from Piazza San Sebastiano, organised in partnership with A.S.D. Bike Club Melilli and A.N.M.I.G. (Associazione Nazionale Mutilati e Invalidi di Guerra).

Mayor Carta: “Preserve memory and build new forms of collaboration”

The vision behind the initiative is explained by Melilli’s mayor, Giuseppe Carta, who invites the public to take part in the scheduled events:

“A community grows when it knows how to preserve its memory, strengthen bonds between people and create new opportunities for meeting and solidarity. This is the spirit in which we have promoted Geografie del Noi. We believe that a territory’s future is built not only through works and investments, but also by creating opportunities for dialogue and participation. The presence of a representative from the Salsomaggiore Terme municipal administration is a particularly important moment: it is an opportunity to begin an institutional dialogue that we hope will translate into a pact of solidarity and new forms of collaboration between our communities.”