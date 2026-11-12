Priolo Gargallo returns to the spotlight with three nights of international ballet

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO (SYRACUSE) / CULTURE – A new weekend dedicated to great dance at the Teatro Comunale di Priolo Gargallo. From 13 to 15 November 2026, the local stage will host three major events as part of the International Ballet Festival.

Three consecutive evenings weaving together different languages of the contemporary scene: from showcasing young choreographic talent to raising awareness of current social issues and exploring physical theatre.

The full programme of performances at Teatro Comunale

The festival will run throughout the weekend with three productions designed to engage local audiences and enthusiasts from across the province: