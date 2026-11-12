Priolo Gargallo returns to the spotlight with three nights of international ballet

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
PRIOLO GARGALLO (SYRACUSE) / CULTURE – A new weekend dedicated to great dance at the Teatro Comunale di Priolo Gargallo. From 13 to 15 November 2026, the local stage will host three major events as part of the International Ballet Festival.
Three consecutive evenings weaving together different languages of the contemporary scene: from showcasing young choreographic talent to raising awareness of current social issues and exploring physical theatre.
The full programme of performances at Teatro Comunale
The festival will run throughout the weekend with three productions designed to engage local audiences and enthusiasts from across the province:
- Friday 13 November 2026 – 8.30pm | “Postcards of Talent” (D&A Collective by GDO): a journey through contemporary dance marked by a series of choreographic tableaux—true artistic “postcards”—that give space to the expressiveness, creativity and talent of a new generation of dancers.
- Saturday 14 November 2026 – 8.30pm | “Woman: the courage of emotions” (D&A Collective by GDO): an intense and highly topical show that uses the language of the body to raise audience awareness, especially among young people, about crucial issues such as youth distress, combating gender-based violence and the importance of recognising and living one’s emotions.
- Sunday 15 November 2026 – 6.30pm | “Romance” (Twain physical dance theatre): with choreography and direction by Loredana Parrella, the piece features four performers alternating in a game of symbiosis and a minimalism built on repetition, culminating in a powerful emotional impact. Through images that are by turns dramatic, ironic and surreal, the bodies on stage attract and repel one another, embodying the laws of human relationships and the desire to reconnect with one’s inner self.