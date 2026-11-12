Sexual assault on 15-year-old on Rome metro

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A 39-year-old homeless man was arrested by the Carabinieri in Rome on charges of aggravated sexual assault on a minor and stalking.He had been harassing the girl for months.

The assault took place on metro line B, where the man had targeted a 15-year-old student he had been following and molesting for several months.

The assault at Policlinico station The climax came inside a metro B carriage. The man persistently approached the girl, ignoring her attempts to move away. As soon as the train stopped at Policlinico station and the doors opened, the 39-year-old grabbed and violently groped her as she tried to get off.

Escape foiled by a passenger The victim’s screams immediately drew the attention of those present. The attacker tried to lose himself by heading towards the opposite platform, but was promptly stopped by a passenger on the platform, who managed to restrain him despite his attempts to break free. The subsequent intervention of some air force personnel and the arrival of the Carabinieri allowed the man to be detained and then arrested.

Months of stalking and fear Investigations launched after the formal report at the barracks reconstructed a long period of harassment. Since last January, the 39-year-old had regularly followed the teenager on her home-to-school route, boarding the same carriages, directing insistent looks, kisses and insults at her, even leading to a similar incident of molestation in the past. The situation had caused the girl severe anxiety, forcing her to change her daily habits and to be constantly accompanied by family or friends to avoid travelling alone.