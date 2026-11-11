After Abu Dhabi, diplomacy takes centre stage

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Talks in Abu Dhabi between Russian, Ukrainian and US delegates ended without an immediate ceasefire breakthrough but secured a major prisoner swap of over 2,000 (more than 1,000 from each side).

Despite Moscow’s initial rigidity, the lack of mutual trust and the harsh tone of Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky towards Europe, the Ukrainian delegation led by David Arakhamia and the US envoys see tentative signs of openness. The US strategy for managing the post-conflict phase appears to have unblocked some points of dialogue, to the extent that Kyiv does not rule out the possibility of moving closer to an agreement by the end of the year.

The diplomatic push continues at a rapid pace:

Mission to Moscow: White House envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will meet Vladimir Putin to assess whether there is room to expand the negotiating table to Europe and revisit the architecture of continental security. Kushner has urged European countries to appoint a single official representative for the talks.

Stop in Dublin: Immediately after Moscow, the two US delegates will fly to Ireland to report developments directly to Volodymyr Zelensky.

Unresolved issues and conflicting positions

Despite the diplomatic activity, optimism is tempered by substantial differences and ongoing Russian attacks on the ground (such as the recent raid on a market near Odesa):

The Kremlin’s demands: Moscow continues to insist on the restoration of the security demands it made at the end of 2021 (no eastward NATO expansion and a halt to arms shipments to Kyiv) and maintains a maximalist line on territorial annexations, declaring it intends to reclaim every “centimetre” it claims.

Ukraine’s and the EU’s position: For Kyiv and EU High Representative Kallas, Moscow has yet to show a genuine willingness to negotiate. Ukraine’s priority remains an immediate end to hostilities. Unofficially, compromise options to freeze the front are being considered (such as reports in The Economist of a review of the Donbas borders), but the Ukrainian delegation formally rejects any formal territorial concession.