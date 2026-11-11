Clash in Avola over water management, Grande Sicilia against the Cannatas: “Meters never installed in 15 years”

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AVOLA (SYRACUSE) / POLITICS – The internal reckoning within Syracuse province’s centre-right has added another heated chapter. This time the political clash moves to Avola, where the issue of integrated water service management and the failure to install meters for all users has sparked a fierce exchange between the Municipality and the provincial leadership of Grande Sicilia.

The spotlight on the dispute was turned on by Corrado Loreto, Grande Sicilia’s coordinator for Avola and for the southern area of the province, who responded to recent statements by the mayor Rossana Cannata.

Loreto: “We find it tedious to shift the blame onto Aretusacque”

At the heart of the controversy is the Municipality’s attempt to pin responsibility for the problems on the company that manages the provincial water sector:

“We find it tedious to try to shift onto others responsibilities that belong to the Municipality. Mayor of Avola Rossana Cannata can rest easy: we will deal with the problem ourselves, since neither she nor her brother before her were able to solve it. It is rather odd that Rossana Cannata should call Aretusacque to account, a company created only last July and not yet fully operational, to justify a situation that has dragged on for years.”

“Fifteen years running the city without solving the meter issue”

The Grande Sicilia representative highlights the political continuity at the helm of the southern Municipality, recalling the two terms of the former mayor and current national MP Luca Cannata and the subsequent term of his sister Rossana:

“Let us remind the mayor that she and her brother Luca have taken turns running the city of Avola for nearly 15 years. Fifteen years in which they had every opportunity to tackle and solve the water meter problem but failed to do so. It is unacceptable that those who have run the city for so long should try to shift responsibility onto those who have never governed. Can one really govern for 15 years and then, when unresolved problems emerge, wash one’s hands and point the finger at others? That is not governing, that is shifting the blame. After 15 years firmly in charge of the city, it strikes us as dishonest to blame others for one’s own failures.”

Grande Sicilia’s initiative: “Billing on actual consumption at no cost to citizens”

Beyond the political dispute, Loreto announced the course of action the organisation intends to take to guarantee services to families in the Avola area: