Tourism: Sicily sees rising visitor numbers in 2026

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

“The data released by the Bank of Italy and the tourism ministry confirm that Sicily remains a strong, attractive and steadily growing destination on the international stage. This achievement is concrete proof that the regional and extra-regional financial resources made available have been put to good use through targeted, planned actions with a view to the strategic enhancement of the territory. We will continue along this path with the aim of delivering ever more significant and growing results, focusing on quality of provision, extending the season and improving services to consolidate Sicily’s place among the world’s leading tourism destinations.” So said the regional minister for tourism, Elvira Amata, who this morning attended a press conference in Palermo to present the tenth edition of the Borsa del turismo extralberghiero (Bte), promoted by Confesercenti Sicilia.

According to ministry data, cited in the Bank of Italy’s latest report, the sectors driving growth on the island are construction and services, with tourism playing a leading role: it recorded a 6% rise in overnight stays and a 7.4% increase in airport passengers.

“The growth in the sector, confirmed by the rise in overnight stays and airport passenger numbers,” Amata stressed, “is proof that tourism remains a strategic driver for Sicily’s economic development. Even in the face of critical events, such as the suspension of operations at Catania airport due to activity on Mount Etna, the system has held firm, demonstrating the resilience and efficiency of the regional logistics network. These are results that gratify and encourage us to press on, strengthening collaboration between institutions, local areas and industry operators ever further to turn the island’s potential into new opportunities for growth and employment.”