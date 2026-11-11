Iblei National Park: Cannata (FdI) at work to resolve boundary issues

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SYRACUSE / POLITICS & TERRITORY – The debate over the creation and boundaries of the Iblei National Park is back at the top of the political and parliamentary agenda. The spotlight has been turned on the issues linked to environmental and territorial constraints by Luca Cannata, an MP for Fratelli d’Italia and vice chair of the Budget Committee in the Chamber of Deputies, who has announced a legislative initiative aimed at redrawing the map of the protected area.

This intervention has been prompted by the growing concerns expressed by the agricultural sector, livestock farmers, the business community and local authorities in the Iblei area, who are alarmed by the risk of a block on economic development.

Cannata: “We need a concrete legislative solution, an amendment to the budget”

In his detailed statement, the FdI MP clarified the need to move beyond ideological approaches in favour of a regulatory review that addresses the real dynamics of the territory:

“On the Iblei National Park, principles are not enough. We need concrete action to resolve the issues of a boundary that risks penalising farmers, livestock farmers, businesses and entire communities. This is the goal I have been working towards and will continue to work on. After gathering the concerns and requests from the area, I have been working to identify a legislative solution, including the possibility of tabling an amendment as part of the budget bill.”

Institutional axis: dialogue with Schifani, Savarino, Sbardella and the Chamber

To achieve the goal of effective legislation, Cannata has activated a dense network of institutional and party interlocutors:

Party political coordination: dialogue has begun with the Sicilian regional coordinator of Fratelli d’Italia, Luca Sbardella , to ensure cohesive action.

dialogue has begun with the Sicilian regional coordinator of Fratelli d’Italia, , to ensure cohesive action. Regional support: ongoing operational coordination with the President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani , and with the regional minister for Territory and the Environment, Giusi Savarino .

ongoing operational coordination with the President of the Sicilian Region, , and with the regional minister for Territory and the Environment, . Parliamentary steps in Rome: synergy with colleague Mauro Rotelli, chair of the Environment Committee in the Chamber of Deputies, to identify the fastest legislative vehicle under consideration by Parliament.

“No to indiscriminate constraints decided 20 years ago over the heads of local areas”

The main objective of the action promoted by Cannata is to update a boundary drawn up on the basis of surveys and procedures that are now outdated, ensuring a balance between conservation and human activities: