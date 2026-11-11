Priolo Gargallo: police suspend a club used as a regular meeting place for dangerous individuals

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PRIOLO GARGALLO (SYRACUSE) / NEWS – A 15-day temporary suspension of activities has been imposed on a “cultural” association in Priolo Gargallo. The public security measure was carried out by officers of the National Police (Polizia di Stato) serving at the local station, who served the closure order directly on the club’s president.

The measure was taken under Article 100 of the TULPS (Consolidated Public Security Act), to safeguard public order and the safety of citizens.

Regular meeting place for individuals known to the police

The association in question had long been subject to constant, targeted monitoring by National Police investigators. Checks and controls carried out over time by officers from the station revealed that the club had become a regular meeting place for individuals with police records, considered socially dangerous and capable of creating situations that could disrupt public order.

Security crackdown in Priolo Gargallo

The temporary suspension order is part of the extra territorial control operations deployed in the Priolo area. The primary aim is to break up the gathering places habitually frequented by individuals linked to local criminal circles, ensuring the community’s peace of mind and the safety of urban areas.