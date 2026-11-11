Schools closed, flights cancelled and flooding in Portugal as Storm Charles hits

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Storm Charles is battering Portugal with torrential rain, strong winds, flooding and major disruption.

The main impacts:

Closures and transport chaos: The authorities have ordered the closure of schools and non-essential public services. More than 220 flights have been cancelled at Lisbon and Faro airports.

Situation in Lisbon: Between midnight and 10am on 11 November, the Fire Brigade handled about 50 call-outs, mainly for flooding, as well as minor structural collapses, damaged power lines and fallen trees. Fortunately, there have been no injuries.

Earlier in Madeira: The storm first hit the island of Madeira, causing flooding and uprooting trees before moving towards the Iberian peninsula.

Alert status and weather forecasts

The country has been on alert since midnight. Although the depression has lost some of its initial strength, reducing wind speeds, significant hazards remain:

Red alert: The Faro district is on maximum alert for wind gusts that could reach 140 km/h in exposed areas, as well as for heavy rainfall.

Strong winds: Gusts of up to 100–120 km/h are also affecting Lisbon, Setúbal and Beja, while Alentejo and the central region are on yellow alert (winds up to 90 km/h).

Heavy rain: Red alerts for rain are in force across most of the affected areas, with the sole exception of Évora, which has been downgraded to an amber alert.

The authorities continue to advise the public to avoid all non-essential travel until the weather improves.