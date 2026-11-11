Syracuse centre-right crisis: secretaries call their own meeting as Vinciullo warns absentees will exclude themselves

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SYRACUSE / POLITICS – The political storm sweeping through the centre-right in the province of Syracuse shows no sign of abating, but there has been a dramatic procedural acceleration on the coalition governance front. The day after cross-vetoes and the hardline positions taken by Fratelli d’Italia leaders on waste management, the no-confidence motion against Mayor Francesco Italia and the upcoming electoral deadlines, the provincial commissioner of Grande Sicilia, Vincenzo Vinciullo, has announced that the provincial secretaries will convene themselves for a meeting next weekend.

It is a bold move with which the politician intends to force all government allies—Fratelli d’Italia, Lega, Forza Italia and Noi Moderati—into a direct confrontation within party headquarters, moving beyond the media sparring and drawing a clear line between those who want to rebuild the alliance and those who prefer the path of confrontation.

Vinciullo: “Anyone who does not sit at the table shows they do not want the centre-right”

The Grande Sicilia commissioner’s move comes as a direct response to statements by FdI provincial coordinator Salvo Coletta and national MP Luca Cannata:

“The secretaries of the centre-right parties in Syracuse have convened themselves for next weekend to begin a dialogue, resolve any differences and rediscover a unity of purpose. The time has come to put the coalition’s interests before personal ambition. Anyone who chooses not to attend cannot then hypocritically invoke unity. Anyone who does not participate excludes themselves from the process of rebuilding the coalition, voluntarily renouncing dialogue.”

Vinciullo also revealed the background to the institutional contacts attempted in recent hours with the provincial leaders of Fratelli d’Italia to defuse the crisis:

“I called provincial coordinator Salvo Coletta on the phone, but he did not answer and to this day I have not been called back. I did it purely out of a sense of responsibility and institutional courtesy. Internal divisions bring no advantage: constantly undermining allies inevitably weakens those who adopt this strategy, to the detriment of the entire coalition.”

Local issues: response on Syracuse, Solarino and Sortino

The Grande Sicilia commissioner then addressed in detail the local dossiers that have been at the centre of recent polemics, starting with the complex administrative situation in the Syracuse capital:

Syracuse: “The situation is particularly complex and delicate. As such it must be addressed with maturity, political responsibility and in the appropriate forums, certainly not through media attacks and statements fired off to the press. Political issues are resolved by the ability to find common ground.”

“The situation is particularly complex and delicate. As such it must be addressed with maturity, political responsibility and in the appropriate forums, certainly not through media attacks and statements fired off to the press. Political issues are resolved by the ability to find common ground.” Solarino: “Coletta has either made a mistake or failed to understand the situation. The Grande Sicilia council group is united and we have helped to form a single council group precisely to promote better administration and to give a concrete signal of cohesion.”

“Coletta has either made a mistake or failed to understand the situation. The Grande Sicilia council group is united and we have helped to form a single council group precisely to promote better administration and to give a concrete signal of cohesion.” Sortino: “In Sortino, too, the Grande Sicilia group is united. We have never sought to cause splits. It should be pointed out to those who pay little attention to local political dynamics that Mayor Parlato was elected with the decisive support and contribution of Grande Sicilia.”

Call for political consistency ahead of weekend summit

Vinciullo’s statement ends with a reminder of the need to respect the rules of engagement between allied parties, ahead of the political review scheduled for the weekend: