School safety alert in the Syracuse area: Priolo council note as Limeri reassures residents

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO (SYRACUSE) / NEWS – Amid a wave of safety alerts and checks affecting schools across the Syracuse area, Priolo Gargallo council has moved swiftly to provide a direct update and reassure the local community and families.

The member of the municipal executive responsible for school policy Federica Limeri, together with the council, went to the schools in person to oversee the checks and coordinate action in close contact with the relevant authorities.

The statement from the council and member of the municipal executive Limeri

The council has issued a clarifying note to parents and school staff to prevent unnecessary panic:

“We are currently with the headteacher and the police. The situation in Priolo is under control and is being closely monitored by the competent authorities. Parents who wish to do so are free to collect their children, but we wish to stress that there is no ongoing danger and the situation is under control.”

Constant monitoring in the area

The joint presence of institutional representatives, police and school leaders ensures constant oversight of the school buildings. While leaving families free to collect their children early, the authorities confirm that verification activities are proceeding normally and in complete safety.