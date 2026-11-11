Earthquake near Eilat: magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale; no injuries reported

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A preliminary assessment by the Israel Geological Institute puts the quake felt at 11.30am Israeli time (10.30am in Italy) near Eilat at magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale.

The epicentre was in the Taba area of the Sinai Peninsula (Egypt) at a depth of 8 kilometres.

No damage or injuries have been reported following the earthquake.

The Home Front Command urged residents of Eilat and surrounding areas in the Arava region to leave buildings.

Ramon Airport, near Eilat, was evacuated.