Mattarella to young magistrates: independence, restraint and clear rules for social media use

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

At the Quirinale, addressing 339 trainee magistrates, President Sergio Mattarella reaffirmed the fundamental pillars of justice and issued a strong call for professional ethics.

Autonomy and independence: Judges must not be subject to any hierarchical control, and verdicts must answer only to the law, without influence or arbitrary subjective interpretations from any quarter.

Warning on social networks: Mattarella called for stricter ethical rules to prevent misuse of digital platforms. Inappropriate statements and behaviour on social media risk seriously undermining the credibility and prestige of the entire judiciary.

Restraint and discretion: The head of state recalled that impartiality is also cultivated through discretion and strict restraint in personal conduct, both inside and outside the courtroom.