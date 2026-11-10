Cabinet approves energy and infrastructure decrees

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
The Cabinet has approved two new decree laws focused on tackling high energy prices, boosting public investment and supporting families.
Energy bills and price cuts decree
Cost reduction: From January, an average gas price drop of €15 per megawatt-hour is expected, thanks to a rebate mechanism on natural gas used for thermal power generation.
Duration and guarantees: The measure will last 18 months with a phased exit. Strict caps are planned to prevent costs from being passed on to final bills, along with an €850 million cut in gas system charges.
Greater savings: The main benefits will go to businesses with high self-production shares and consumption.
Reactions:
Supporters: The governing majority claims the measure as concrete support for businesses and families. Confcommercio welcomes the cap, while asking for attention to any additional burdens.
Critics: Confimprenditori would have preferred a more incisive model (Iberian-style). The National Consumers’ Union and the opposition (M5S, AVS) criticise the measure as late and insufficient (estimated at just over €1 per month per citizen), calling for action on excess profits and a stronger push for renewables.
Infrastructure and partnership decree
Project finance: European regulations have been updated (amending Article 193 of the Public Contracts Code) to facilitate collaboration between municipalities and businesses on public utility works and lighting.
Overcoming pre-emption: new rules have been introduced to safeguard ongoing construction sites and procedures.
Housing support for separated parents
Boosted fund: Funding for housing support for separated or divorced parents will rise from €20 million to €50 million in 2027 (+€30 million).
Beneficiaries: The fund is aimed at non-custodial parents with dependent children up to the age of 21.