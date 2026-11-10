Cabinet approves energy and infrastructure decrees

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Cabinet has approved two new decree laws focused on tackling high energy prices, boosting public investment and supporting families.

Energy bills and price cuts decree

Cost reduction: From January, an average gas price drop of €15 per megawatt-hour is expected, thanks to a rebate mechanism on natural gas used for thermal power generation.

Duration and guarantees: The measure will last 18 months with a phased exit. Strict caps are planned to prevent costs from being passed on to final bills, along with an €850 million cut in gas system charges.

Greater savings: The main benefits will go to businesses with high self-production shares and consumption.

Reactions:

Supporters: The governing majority claims the measure as concrete support for businesses and families. Confcommercio welcomes the cap, while asking for attention to any additional burdens.

Critics: Confimprenditori would have preferred a more incisive model (Iberian-style). The National Consumers’ Union and the opposition (M5S, AVS) criticise the measure as late and insufficient (estimated at just over €1 per month per citizen), calling for action on excess profits and a stronger push for renewables.

Infrastructure and partnership decree

Project finance: European regulations have been updated (amending Article 193 of the Public Contracts Code) to facilitate collaboration between municipalities and businesses on public utility works and lighting.

Overcoming pre-emption: new rules have been introduced to safeguard ongoing construction sites and procedures.

Housing support for separated parents

Boosted fund: Funding for housing support for separated or divorced parents will rise from €20 million to €50 million in 2027 (+€30 million).

Beneficiaries: The fund is aimed at non-custodial parents with dependent children up to the age of 21.