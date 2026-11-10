The final tribute to the eternal Captain: Syracuse retires Amedeo Crippa’s number 6 shirt

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / SPORT – The last, moving ovation at the Nicola De Simone stadium and then the solemn embrace of the community at the church of Maria Madre di Dio. The city of Syracuse said its final farewell to Amedeo Crippa, the historic and unforgettable Azzurri captain, who died in recent days at the age of 77.

A double event marked by deep emotion to honour a legendary figure who, having arrived in Sicily from Lombardy in 1971, chose to make the Syracuse area his home for life.

The final lap at the De Simone and the funeral at Santa Panagia

The moving gathering began at 2.45pm on the pitch of the municipal stadium. Directors, former teammates and hundreds of fans filled the stands to symbolically accompany the coffin on its final entrance onto the green turf where Crippa had been the host for no fewer than 13 consecutive seasons.

At 4pm, the solemn funeral took place at the church of Maria Madre di Dio on viale Santa Panagia. The entire Syracuse sporting movement united around the family to pay tribute to an indestructible symbol of loyalty and devotion to the Azzurri colours.

A record-breaking career: the 1979 triumph and over 450 appearances

Born in Milan on 1 March 1949 and a product of Inter’s youth academy, Amedeo Crippa indelibly linked his name to the most glorious chapters in Syracuse football from 1971 to 1984. With over 450 official matches and seven goals to his name, he holds the unbeaten record as the club’s all-time appearance holder.

The high point of his sporting career remains the 1978–79 season, which ended with promotion to Serie C1 and the historic victory in the Coppa Italia Semiprofessionisti. On 17 June 1979, in front of 8,000 spectators at the De Simone, it was Captain Crippa who lifted the trophy after the 1–0 final win over Biellese, thanks to a goal by Walter Ballarin.

Number 6 shirt retired forever

To make the bond between the champion and the city eternal, Siracusa Calcio has officially announced the permanent retirement of the number 6 shirt. From the next competitive season, no player will wear that number again, consigning the Captain’s jersey to the eternal memory of the Azzurri’s history.

Syracuse has lost not only its record-breaking athlete, but a sober and valiant man who turned a sporting career into a choice of love for the land.