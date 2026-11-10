Vinciullo: “Cannata unavailable at centre-right unity table”

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“What game is Cannata playing? He calls for centre-right unity, then turns down the unity table. By doing so, he gives the impression that he is putting his own electoral interests before those of the coalition.” These are the words of Vincenzo Vinciullo, provincial commissioner of Grande Sicilia, commenting on Luca Cannata’s statements regarding the reunification of the centre-right in Syracuse.

“As Grande Sicilia, we proposed a centre-right coordination table for the province. Luca Cannata’s statements in response to our proposal only confirm his unwillingness to engage in dialogue and pursue a united centre-right path in Syracuse. While other political forces have expressed, even through official statements, their readiness to begin a discussion, Cannata chooses the path of refusal, making excuses and levelling unfounded criticism.”

“On the one hand, he calls for centre-right unity,” explained the provincial commissioner of Grande Sicilia, “on the other, he keeps raising preconditions to prevent that unity from ever materialising. But what game is Cannata playing?”

Vinciullo continued: “The administrative situation in Syracuse is still being used as a pretext to avoid discussion. However, the centre-right cannot be built through ultimatums, vetoes and the daily delegitimisation of allies. Cannata seems more focused on his own political balance and electoral interests than on the overall interests of the coalition. Yet he should bear in mind that delegitimising allies only serves to politically isolate those who keep doing it.”

The provincial commissioner of Grande Sicilia then broadened his argument. “Moreover, in the province of Syracuse, Luca Cannata has progressively weakened as deputies, administrators, mayors, political figures and municipal councillors have left his party,” Vinciullo said. “Rather than prompting reflection and self-criticism, this situation drives him to lash out at his allies to hide his own weaknesses. Luca Cannata should set his mind at rest: Grande Sicilia will not allow this pattern to be applied to the entire centre-right coalition.”

“If Cannata continues to impose vetoes and refuse dialogue,” Vinciullo concluded, “he is the one who risks being left out of the centre-right reunification process, not Grande Sicilia. As for us, we have always been open to discussion and we remain so. Unity is built through mutual respect and dialogue, never through impositions.”