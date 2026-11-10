Cannata to Grande Sicilia: “Vote no confidence or stay with Italia”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

“Vinciullo asks Cannata what game he is playing. The question is for him. How does he intend to reunite the centre-right in Syracuse while Grande Sicilia is keeping Francesco Italia’s administration afloat? On 18 November he will have the chance to answer in the Municipal council, with the vote on the no-confidence motion.” This was stated by Salvo Coletta, Fratelli d’Italia provincial coordinator, replying to Grande Sicilia provincial commissioner Vincenzo Vinciullo. “Before counting heads in our house, Vinciullo should look to his own. In Sortino the break with mayor Parlato and his majority has happened – he said. In Solarino four councillors have left the Grande Sicilia council group, confirming their support for mayor Spada. And in Syracuse Vinciullo finds the time to lecture Fratelli d’Italia, but we are still waiting to hear how his movement will vote on the no-confidence motion. Fratelli d’Italia has always worked for a united centre-right. In Lentini we backed the candidate put forward by their area, because when we make a commitment we keep it. We ask for the same seriousness from those who asked for votes as an alternative to Italia. If for Grande Sicilia the seats at Palazzo Vermexio matter more, it should at least have the courage to tell the people of Syracuse.”

“Fratelli d’Italia will engage with the centre-right forces that are in opposition in Syracuse – Luca Cannata concluded – 18 November will be the watershed. Grande Sicilia should vote no confidence and prove with actions that it wants to build together with the centre-right forces. If instead it chooses to remain in the administration and keep Francesco Italia in office, it will betray for the second time the commitment made to centre-right voters. I share Coletta’s position and I say so clearly. As long as Carta and Grande Sicilia continue to support mayor Italia and his way of governing, I will not sit at any table with them. If they choose Italia, they should stay with Italia.”