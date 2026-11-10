Syracuse: Cannata (FdI) breaks with Grande Sicilia: “Vinciullo is a front for Carta and Italia. No talks, the dividing line is the no-confidence vote”

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SYRACUSE / POLITICS – The rift within Syracuse’s centre-right has turned into an outright standoff that risks irrevocably reshaping the entire province’s political landscape. Following the reply from Grande Sicilia commissioner Vincenzo Vinciullo on the crisis at SRR ATO Siracusa Provincia, national MP for Fratelli d’Italia Luca Cannata has launched a frontal counterattack, definitively closing the door on any prospect of a united coalition table that includes the government allies of Francesco Italia.

The vice-chair of the Chamber of Deputies’ Budget Committee has rejected the accusations outright and drawn an uncrossable political line in the sand: the motion of no confidence in the mayor of Syracuse.

Cannata: “Vinciullo is shielding Carta and Italia. The commissioning is a clear failure”

In reconstructing the technical steps that led to the commissioning of the waste management authority, Cannata responds point by point to Vinciullo’s arguments about alleged conflicts of interest on the board:

“First it was water, now it is waste. Whenever Carta and Italia have to answer to the citizens, Vinciullo speaks. This time it is his very argument about conflicts of interest that implicates the Syracuse Municipal council. If the municipal secretary had flagged possible conflicts on the SRR board, the administration had a duty to tackle the problem by proposing another name. The president had resigned on 31 July; on 22 September the Municipality instead asked the Region to intervene. The Italia administration chose the path of commissioning and thus certified its own political failure. This is the self-commissioning I am talking about.”

The FdI MP then defended his own administrative record at Avola Municipality, launching a direct attack on the power management of the Carta-Italia duo:

“When I was mayor of Avola, we used to discuss things among mayors and decisions were taken jointly. Today Carta and Italia arrogantly demand to centralise choices, from water to waste, and to govern with their clique. In Syracuse, citizens are coping with water service failures and now the SRR has been commissioned just as it must prepare a contract worth about €160 million.”

The Aretusacque case and the denial about jobs for the boys

Cannata also firmly rebuts Vinciullo’s insinuations about alleged pressure to appoint a trusted lawyer to the Aretusacque board:

“The positions I have taken on Aretusacque are on the public record of the assemblies: I have always maintained that appointments must be made on the basis of merit and competence. The insinuation of a personal interest is groundless. And if anyone thinks they can buy my silence with a job for the boys, they have picked the wrong person.”

Ultimatum to Grande Sicilia: “The no-confidence vote in Italia will be the dividing line. No talks with them”

The MP’s final thrust overturns the mediation attempts promoted in recent hours by Noi Moderati and the Lega, freezing the call for the provincial coalition summit: