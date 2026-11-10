Hunting in Sicily: new 2026/2027 season signed off, Auteri (Lega) welcomes move

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PALERMO / REGION – The hunting season in Sicily is officially back on. After uncertainty and a temporary suspension ordered by the regional administrative court (TAR) in Palermo, the new regional hunting calendar for the 2026/2027 season has been signed off.

The measure has been welcomed by Carlo Auteri, a member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS) with the Lega – Italia Federale group, who expressed strong satisfaction at overcoming the bureaucratic and legal impasse.

Auteri: “Necessary turnaround after TAR suspension”

Commenting on the green light for the new decree, the Lega MP highlighted the prompt action by the regional ministry for Agriculture, Rural Development and Mediterranean Fisheries:

“I am very pleased with the signing of the new regional hunting calendar for the 2026/2027 season, which resolves a period of uncertainty and restores confidence to Sicily’s hunting community. It is a concrete and long-awaited response, made possible by the swift work of the regional minister Luca Sammartino, whom I commend.”

ISPRA approval and balance with the ecosystem

The new calendar has received a favourable opinion from ISPRA (the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research), a key element in addressing the judges’ concerns and ensuring the legal soundness of the text:

“This measure shows that it is possible to allow hunting while fully respecting environmental regulations. This is the balance we must pursue, without ideological opposition and with the awareness that wildlife protection and compliance with the rules must go hand in hand with recognition of the rights of those who hunt responsibly.”

Towards a stable legal framework based on scientific data

Auteri’s statement ends with a call for multi-year planning for hunting, free from the constant legal challenges that have marked the start of every season: