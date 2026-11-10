Syracuse centre-right: Di Mare (Lega) calls for truce: “Unity must be more than an electoral necessity”

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SYRACUSE / POLITICS – The political debate over the fractures affecting the centre-right coalition in the province of Syracuse has gained a new and significant voice. In the wake of the media clashes over the management of the SRR and the €160 million waste tender, and following the heartfelt appeal from Noi Moderati, comes the official position of Di Mare, a leading figure in Lega – Italia Federale.

The Lega representative issued a stern warning against personal ambition and individual rivalries, calling for the immediate convening of the provincial coalition table before the upcoming administrative deadlines undermine the alliance’s cohesion.

Di Mare (Lega): “Lower the tone, enough personal ambition”

In setting out his intervention, the Lega leader urged the majority forces towards moderation and team discipline:

“The unity of the centre-right is a non-negotiable value that we have a duty to defend and strengthen. Divisions lead nowhere and only risk weakening a political project that must put the needs of citizens and the future of our areas first. Now is the time for moderation, dialogue and responsibility, not personal ambition. The different sensibilities within our coalition are a strength, not an obstacle. We must regain the ability to discuss without turning every disagreement into a public clash.”

Unity as a daily working method, not just for drawing up lists

On the proposal to establish a permanent summit between the provincial secretaries of the centre-right parties, Di Mare pressed for swift action and methodological continuity, warning against reducing the alliance to a mere tactical agreement ahead of elections:

“No one can think they can build the future of the centre-right alone. We need mutual respect, team spirit and, above all, the will to work together. A provincial table is welcome, but let us sit down now, without waiting for elections to force us into an agreement. We must start planning and building a shared vision for the province of Syracuse, because unity cannot be merely an electoral necessity, trotted out when we need to present lists or choose candidates.”

Final appeal: “Show citizens the coalition exists and is solid”

The Lega representative’s statement concluded with a heartfelt call to move past the controversy and focus on the administrative answers the Syracuse community needs: