No evidence of the alleged corrupt system in Milan

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Milan’s Public Prosecutor’s Office has requested the case be dropped against mayor Beppe Sala and the main figures under investigation in the wide-ranging probe into city planning. After more than a year of inquiries, investigators concluded there is insufficient evidence to prove the alleged corrupt system initially hypothesised, aimed at speeding up and facilitating approval of major property developments through irregular building permits.

The request to drop the case – which must now be validated by the preliminary investigations judge (GIP) – concerns, in addition to Beppe Sala, prominent figures such as former member of the municipal executive Giancarlo Tancredi, architect Stefano Boeri, Manfredi Catella (CEO of Coima) and several other professionals, former members of the landscape commission and builders. In recent months, the precautionary measures initially imposed on some of those under investigation had already been revoked by the review court and confirmed by Italy’s highest court, the Court of Cassation, due to a lack of serious evidence of guilt.