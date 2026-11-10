Syracuse centre-right: Germano (Noi Moderati) appeals for unity and clarity on “spurious” administrations

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / POLITICS – In the wake of the open clash between Fratelli d’Italia and the Grande Sicilia movement over waste governance and the SRR, the first calls for mediation are emerging within Syracuse’s centre-right to prevent the coalition from imploding. Germano, a representative of the Noi Moderati party, has now taken a stance with a detailed political appeal.

The politician urged all government allies — Lega, Grande Sicilia, Forza Italia, Fratelli d’Italia and the other centre-right formations — to show responsibility and mend divisions ahead of the crucial elections in Noto, Avola and the Syracuse capital.

Germano: “Set aside personal rivalries”

In outlining his political proposal, the Noi Moderati representative called for the immediate opening of dialogue venues and the start of a genuine united path:

“The centre-right faces important electoral tests that demand a step up in quality and a clear assumption of responsibility from everyone. We cannot allow divisions and disputes to override the need to build a shared political project. I address Lega, Grande Sicilia, Forza Italia, Fratelli d’Italia and all the other forces that identify with the national centre-right. Our strength has always been the ability to stay united while respecting different sensibilities. We must return to these values, setting aside personal rivalries and prioritising debate on programmes and on the prospects for our areas.”

Provincial roundtable, administrative reshuffles and the axe on “spurious” administrations

For Germano, the recent request to establish a provincial coalition roundtable must not become a mere passive formality; it must have direct effects on the governing landscape in individual Municipalities:

Inclusion of excluded forces: “Once it is up and running, it would be desirable to proceed with reshuffling the administrations in the Municipalities run by the centre-right, involving the political forces that, although they identify with the coalition, are currently not part of the majorities.”

“Once it is up and running, it would be desirable to proceed with reshuffling the administrations in the Municipalities run by the centre-right, involving the political forces that, although they identify with the coalition, are currently not part of the majorities.” Ending complex or “spurious” administrations: “At the same time, we must address clearly the issue of the spurious administrations that exist in several Municipalities in the province, where the administrative balance does not reflect the national political alliances. We cannot call for unity ahead of elections and continue to maintain, locally, contradictory political arrangements.”

Unity and consistency to regain credibility with voters

The moderate figure’s statement concludes with a call for party discipline and consistency among allies: