The extraordinary annual migrations

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The autumn migration of common cranes (Grus grus) in Israel has reached its seasonal peak, with more than 19,600 counted. The Hula Valley, in the north of the country, remains one of the world’s most important and spectacular stopover sites along the Rift Valley migration route.

After the first arrivals in October, tens of thousands of birds from Finland, Estonia and north-west Russia continue to populate the reserve. This extraordinary flow precedes the Hula Valley Bird Festival, the eagerly awaited event organised by BirdLife Israel.

Key points of the migration

A bridge between three continents: Israel is a natural corridor essential for more than half a billion migratory birds travelling from Europe and Asia to wintering grounds in Africa.

Travel strategies: Although some cranes continue to central Africa (such as Lake Tana in Ethiopia), many thousands choose to stay and winter in the mild climate of Lake Agamon Hula until the arrival of spring.

A benchmark for birdwatching: The impressive concentration of flocks attracts researchers, photographers and naturalists from around the world every year, offering a unique natural spectacle.