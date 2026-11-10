International Interpol raid on migrant trafficking: 262 arrests

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
A major operation coordinated by Interpol (codenamed Communis Maris) and carried out between 5 and 8 October by police forces from 16 countries – including Italy, Spain, France, Morocco and Algeria – has struck a heavy blow against criminal networks operating in the Mediterranean and along the West African Atlantic route.
The operation’s results include:
- 262 people arrested (221 for migrant trafficking, 16 for human trafficking and 25 for related offences, such as document forgery).
- 41 criminal organisations dismantled or hit.
- 109 potential victims of trafficking identified and 1,715 migrants found in irregular situations.
- 434 new investigations launched in the participating countries.
There were numerous interventions at sea, including the rescue of 70 people (30 of them minors) off Morocco and the interception of a pirogue with 80 people on board that had set off from Senegal and was stopped by Mauritanian authorities.