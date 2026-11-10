International Interpol raid on migrant trafficking: 262 arrests

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A major operation coordinated by Interpol (codenamed Communis Maris) and carried out between 5 and 8 October by police forces from 16 countries – including Italy, Spain, France, Morocco and Algeria – has struck a heavy blow against criminal networks operating in the Mediterranean and along the West African Atlantic route.

The operation’s results include:

262 people arrested (221 for migrant trafficking, 16 for human trafficking and 25 for related offences, such as document forgery).

41 criminal organisations dismantled or hit.

109 potential victims of trafficking identified and 1,715 migrants found in irregular situations.

434 new investigations launched in the participating countries.

There were numerous interventions at sea, including the rescue of 70 people (30 of them minors) off Morocco and the interception of a pirogue with 80 people on board that had set off from Senegal and was stopped by Mauritanian authorities.