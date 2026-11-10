Armed raid on cash-in-transit van on SS16

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Explosives, Kalashnikovs and burning cars between Cerignola and San Ferdinando di Puglia

An armed gang raided a Battistolli cash-in-transit van on Tuesday 10 November along the SS16, on the stretch between Cerignola and San Ferdinando di Puglia (Foggia-Barletta). The meticulously planned operation turned the road into an action-movie scene.

The robbers blocked the Foggia-bound carriageway by scattering caltrops, setting fire to two cars and, at gunpoint, forcing the driver of a scheduled bus — which had two passengers on board — to park the vehicle sideways to block the road.

After firing into the air and at the armoured van with Kalashnikovs, the gang (numbering between four and ten people) blew the rear door off with explosives and made off with the money. The haul, though still to be officially quantified, is believed to be in the millions. There are no official reports of injuries at this time.

The Fire Brigade and police arrived on the scene and have begun investigations to identify the criminals and trace their escape route.