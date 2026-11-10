Riposto mystery: Noemi Pellizzeri was strangled before being hanged

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RIPOSTO (CATANIA) / NEWS – A prolonged agony, marked by dramatic minutes that reveal a picture of blind and methodical violence. This is the disturbing and tragic scenario reportedly emerging from leaks about the forensic and medical-legal examinations into the murder of Noemi Pellizzeri, the 33-year-old mother found dead on 23 August inside her home in Riposto.

According to information from reliable sources, the young woman was first strangled — losing consciousness due to the progressive lack of oxygen — and then tied with a rope to a wooden beam in the kitchen, where she died from asphyxiation after about 15 minutes.

Investigation into biological evidence by the RIS in Messina

While the Public Prosecutor’s Office continues to maintain strict confidentiality over the investigative findings, the focus of the investigators is on the analyses carried out by specialists from the Carabinieri’s RIS in Messina, who are currently working to complete the final technical reports.

Fingerprint evidence, biological and genetic traces collected inside the flat and the analysis of the seized digital devices form the core of the case to scientifically establish the presence of third parties in the home at the time of the crime, as well as to verify the full consistency between the marks found on the victim’s body and the structures in the house.

Special friend under investigation: procedural developments awaited

On the register of those under investigation is the name of Tony Proietto, described as a special friend of the victim. The formal filing of the medical-legal reports and the release of the RIS laboratory results are the crucial steps that could tighten the net around the person responsible, leading to imminent developments in assigning criminal liability.

In the background remains the grief of the family and the protection of the woman’s three young children, as they wait for justice to shed full light on the tragedy that has shaken the Riposto community.