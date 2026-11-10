Augusta: haul of stolen goods in shopping area, 28-year-old from Ragusa reported

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

AUGUSTA / NEWS – Carabinieri from the Radiomobile unit of the Augusta company reported a 28-year-old man from Ragusa to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Syracuse on suspicion of repeated aggravated theft.

The operation took place during routine patrols aimed at preventing property crimes in the busiest commercial areas of the Municipality of Augusta.

The car search and recovery of the stolen goods

Troopers noticed the man behaving suspiciously as he drove his car through the car parks of Augusta’s shopping district. After deciding to stop him, the Carabinieri carried out a personal and vehicle search of the 28-year-old.

Inside the car they found numerous items of various kinds – from electronics to consumer goods – with a total estimated value of €830.00. Subsequent rapid checks revealed that the items were the proceeds of a series of thefts committed shortly beforehand against several shops in the area.

The Carabinieri returned all the recovered stolen goods to the legitimate owners of the affected shops, while the young man from Ragusa was reported at liberty.