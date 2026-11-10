Pachino: teenager kicked and beaten with sticks over offensive remark, three arrested for attempted murder

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PACHINO / NEWS – A breakthrough in the investigation into the serious act of violence that took place on the night of 25 August in via Taranto, Pachino. The Carabinieri of the Noto company have executed two separate precautionary custody orders against three people believed to be jointly responsible for the attempted murder of an 18-year-old local.

The preliminary investigations judge of the Court of Syracuse, at the request of the local Public Prosecutor’s Office, ordered precautionary detention in prison for two men aged 46 and 22, both with previous convictions for crimes against persons, property and drug offences. For the same charges, the preliminary investigations judge at the Court for Minors in Catania issued a precautionary measure against a 15-year-old, who was placed in a juvenile penal institution (IPM).

The reconstruction of the assault: kicks, sticks and slashes

The investigation, conducted by the Operational Unit of the Noto company and coordinated by the Syracuse Public Prosecutor’s Office, involved complex technical activities and a meticulous analysis of images recorded by the area’s CCTV systems.

On the night of 25 August, for trivial reasons linked to past tensions sparked by an offensive remark the victim had allegedly made to the 46-year-old, the three under investigation launched a brutal punitive attack against the 18-year-old. The young man was repeatedly struck with kicks, sticks and bladed weapons, sustaining extremely serious injuries with a prognosis of over 40 days.

Threats to passers-by to prevent rescue

The investigation revealed a further detail of particular gravity: during the beating, one of the suspects explicitly threatened to kill the occupants of a passing car, ordering them to leave immediately to prevent them from providing first aid to the 18-year-old, who was left unconscious on the road.

The precautionary measure of detention in prison was served on the two adults directly at the penal institutions where they were already imprisoned for another offence.