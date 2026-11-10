Lentini, man broke order not to leave the municipality in Palermo: traced by police and moved to Caltanissetta repatriation centre

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

LENTINI / NEWS – Officers from the National Police (Polizia di Stato) on duty at Lentini police station have traced a Bangladeshi citizen who had gone missing, violating the restrictions on his personal freedom.

The man was subject to an order not to leave the municipality and a requirement to report to the judicial police, both imposed by the judiciary in Palermo. He had deliberately evaded these provisions by leaving the regional capital without any authorisation.

Immigration office action and transfer to Pian del Lago

After he was traced in the Lentini area, the officers began verification and identification procedures in coordination with Syracuse Police Headquarters.

Thanks to the prompt and thorough investigative work by specialists from the Immigration Office of the Syracuse police infrastructure, a detention order was issued. The foreign national was then escorted to the Caltanissetta repatriation centre (CPR), where he will be held while the formalities for expulsion and final repatriation to his country of origin are completed.