Cătălin-Teodor Dogaru: the value of expertise in the service of free European journalism

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BUCHAREST / BRUSSELS / FOREIGN – Some professional paths gain meaning when you see what links seemingly distant experiences.

In the case of Cătălin-Teodor Dogaru, that thread is the value he places on knowledge and on sharing it.

In his professional profile he expresses a simple belief: the experience you accumulate must be passed on, whether through consultancy, training or even a conversation.

It is a way of understanding work that makes room for others to grow and for the ability to achieve goals together.

President of Romania’s Association of Independent Journalists, AZIR, and secretary general of the Association of European Journalists, AEJ, Dogaru brings to his association roles a background built on technical studies, project management and training.

Elected AZIR president in November 2024 and re-elected AEJ secretary general for 2026–2027, he operates in a space where the needs of Romanian journalists meet the major issues of European journalism.

His education helps explain the breadth of this path.

He earned a doctorate in telecommunications in 2010 and an MBA in process and project management at WU Vienna in 2011, evidence of a commitment to study that spans both the technological and the organisational.

Alongside these skills is his experience in consultancy and project management, fields that require turning ideas and objectives into concrete action by coordinating resources and responsibilities.

Knowledge sharing also finds room in teaching.

The 2024–2025 timetable at Bucharest’s Academy of Economic Studies lists his name for courses on project management fundamentals and agile methodologies.

It is a significant part of his commitment: putting professional experience at students’ disposal means helping to prepare people who will have to make decisions, tackle difficulties and take on responsibility.

His involvement in AZIR also predates his leadership roles.

In 2018 he helped organise the general assembly and prepare the association’s activity programme.

That same year, together with political scientist Radu Carp, he moderated a debate on honest journalism versus complicit journalism, open to students and media professionals.

These activities show a commitment that also involves preparation, discussion and organisational work: the less visible part of association life that turns ideas into opportunities for engagement.

The theme chosen for that debate strikes at the heart of the profession.

Journalistic honesty is measured in daily decisions: checking a story, listening to an uncomfortable voice, admitting a mistake, maintaining independence.

Bringing these issues before both practising professionals and those preparing to enter the field means creating a space to reflect on the public value of journalism.

This focus continues in the priorities Dogaru presented at the AEJ assembly in Brussels in November 2025.

The strategy he outlined includes protecting threatened journalists, discussing the use of artificial intelligence in newsrooms and supporting the next generation.

Three areas linked by a shared responsibility: to steer change while safeguarding journalism’s freedom, quality and credibility.

In these choices you can see the specific contribution of his background: technical training useful for understanding change, organisational skills for addressing it and an association commitment directed at the professional community.

Technology raises new questions, while independence and reader trust require constant effort.

Bringing these aspects together is a responsibility that demands study, a willingness to engage and continuity.

The portrait that emerges from his activities is of a professional for whom knowledge only gains value when it is shared.

In lecture halls, association meetings and European cooperation, this principle takes different but recognisable forms.

It is here that Cătălin-Teodor Dogaru’s path takes on its most human dimension: in the opportunity to use what you have learned to help others grow, participate and carry out their work with greater awareness.