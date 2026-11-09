Cybersecurity: France investigates Iran’s Pasdaran over supermarket fridge hack

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PARIS (FRANCE) / CYBERSECURITY – The French judiciary has launched a high-level judicial investigation into the leaders of the Iranian cyber unit Shahid Kaveh, an offensive arm linked to the Electronic and Cyber Centre of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC-CEC). French magistrates suspect the unit of carrying out a large-scale cyber attack on the night of 11–12 October, which deliberately overheated the refrigeration systems of hundreds of supermarkets across France, spoiling tonnes of food.

The news was confirmed by Laure Beccuau, Paris chief public prosecutor:

“A judicial investigation has been opened against the head of the Iranian group Shahid Kaveh, against his two deputies and against any other individual who may be identified during the proceedings.”

The Public Prosecutor’s Office investigation and Tehran’s cyber unit role

Leading the complex technical investigation is J3 of the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office, a unit specialising in combating high-impact cybercrime. According to investigative sources quoted by the daily Le Figaro, French cyber intelligence services have traced the origin of the incursion, linking the attack infrastructure to the Revolutionary Guards’ electronic warfare group.

The hackers are believed to have remotely breached the IoT and industrial automation systems controlling cold chains, altering temperature settings on refrigerated counters and storage units until the food products overheated.

Alarm spreads across Europe: Italy also hit

The attack claimed against France’s retail sector is not an isolated case but part of a broader cyber-sabotage campaign affecting several allied countries.

In recent times, similar cyber attacks on cold chains and supermarket logistics networks have been recorded in Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany and Portugal, confirming the escalation in hybrid-warfare threats targeting Europe’s critical infrastructure.