Baffling new IT mix-ups

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

On one side, news outlets report “Disaster in the tent camps after days of torrential rain: thousands left without shelter. ‘We’re digging channels, but the sandy roads are impassable’”;

on the other, live weather sites such as “Meteomi.com” which, despite placing Gaza in the “State of Palestine”, state that in November Gaza gets moderate rain—an average of 7 rainy days and 43.1 mm in total—and that a possible temperature drop is expected from the current 24.9 °C. Moreover, unlike some media, or rather partisan media, it states that during the two days of the cloudburst the weather stayed sunny.

Even “Tempoitalia.it”, treating Gaza as an Italian region with a very special status, forecasts cloudy skies with less than 10% chance of rain in the coming days.

History will be the judge.