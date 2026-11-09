Speed checks: new mobile camera controls start tomorrow in Syracuse

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
SYRACUSE / LOCAL NEWS – Curbing speeding, a leading cause of road accidents, is back at the top of the Municipal Police agenda in Syracuse. Starting tomorrow, 10 November, an extraordinary programme of checks will begin to improve urban safety and deter traffic violations.
Roads involved: starting with viale Scala Greca
The checks will be carried out using a mobile speed camera. The first deployment is scheduled for tomorrow on viale Scala Greca, specifically at number 157, on the carriageway towards largo Giovanni Palatucci.
The patrol schedule will continue in the following days, gradually extending to other high-traffic areas in the municipality, including the Pizzuta district and the industrial zone of Targia.
Prevention and road safety awareness
The operation is not just about penalties; it is part of an integrated prevention and awareness programme for drivers and motorcyclists:
“This initiative is part of a broader programme to promote responsible driving and highlight the importance of respecting speed limits, especially on the most dangerous stretches of road. The primary goal remains safeguarding people’s safety and preventing accidents on our roads.”