Cybersecurity alert as DIA faces suspected hack: anti-mafia dossiers and classified files for sale on dark web

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ROME / NATIONAL NEWS – The Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate (DIA) is conducting a series of technical checks following a suspected and potential cyber attack on its central systems. The alarm was raised after an archive of more than 220 megabytes, made up of 302 files, was identified on the dark web and officially put up for sale, allegedly stolen from the ministry’s databases.

The action was claimed by a user known by the pseudonym “weykofà”, who has demanded a ransom to be paid in cryptocurrencies, specifically Bitcoin and Monero.

Operational dossiers, Europol and staff data: the spectre of data theft

According to early reports circulating on social media from accounts specialising in cybersecurity, the stolen material contains highly sensitive information:

Intelligence activities: Operational and investigative dossiers relating to 25 groups linked to organised crime.

Operational and investigative dossiers relating to 25 groups linked to organised crime. International channels: Confidential registers and top-security correspondence exchanged with Europol and EU institutions.

Confidential registers and top-security correspondence exchanged with Europol and EU institutions. Internal archives: Unpublished photographs of field operations, financial data, embargoed statements, statistics and personal records concerning serving staff.

Ongoing checks: hunt for the nature of the files

So far, the central authorities have not issued any official confirmation regarding the alleged breach of the IT infrastructure. Cyber experts are currently focusing on sampling and analysing the nature of the data being sold.

The technicians’ primary goal is to determine whether the material genuinely corresponds to classified communications never intended for disclosure, or whether it is an attempt at speculation by aggregating public-domain material already available online—a scenario that would drastically downplay the scale of the attack.