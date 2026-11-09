Emergency at Umberto I emergency room: only 5 of 22 doctors. Democratic Party raises alarm

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SYRACUSE / HEALTH – The severe staffing crisis hitting the emergency room at Umberto I hospital in Syracuse has become the focus of fierce political and institutional criticism. The case was raised by the provincial Democratic Party’s Health Working Group – through Antonella Fucile of the provincial secretariat – following data published by the online outlet “La Civetta di Minerva”.

According to the findings, the facility is operating with just 5 permanent doctors out of the 22 provided for in the establishment, despite an average of around 200 daily visits and a provincial user base of nearly 400,000 citizens.

“No more emergency responses and locum doctors”

The Democratic Party criticises the handling of the emergency and the systematic use of temporary fixes that risk compromising the quality and safety of patient care, as well as subjecting healthcare staff to unsustainable workloads:

“It is unacceptable for the operation of an essential service like the emergency room to rely on the continuous use of locum staff or ad hoc recruitment. These measures cannot replace serious workforce planning and stable service organisation. We express our full solidarity with doctors and nurses, who cannot be asked indefinitely to make up for the system’s shortcomings.”

The analysis rules out blaming users. For the Democratic Party, the narrative of “inappropriate visits” must be overcome:

“A citizen who goes to the emergency room because they are unwell is not a problem to be turned away. If we want to reduce non-urgent visits, we must first build a functioning local healthcare system, with operational Community Health Centres and real continuity of care services.”

The five demands to the ASP and the mayor’s role

Faced with what they consider an unsustainable situation, the Democratic Party’s Health Group has drawn up a set of binding demands addressed to the leadership of the provincial health authority (ASP) of Syracuse and the regional Health Department:

Transparency on staffing: Officially clarify the current number of doctors working at Umberto I. Rotas and support: Disclose how the presence of experienced doctors supporting less experienced staff is guaranteed. Emergency recruitment plan: Present a concrete strategy for hiring Emergency Medicine specialists. Safety: Outline the measures adopted to protect users and healthcare workers. Timeline and accountability: Indicate clear deadlines for resolving the critical issues.

Finally, the statement concludes with an appeal to the mayor of Syracuse to use his role as the top local health authority to urgently convene an institutional roundtable with the ASP and the Region: “Healthcare is a constitutional right and must be guaranteed in Syracuse too, without the quality of care depending on the luck of finding the right shift or an available doctor.”