“United for Syracuse” plan: €30,000 for the city and fan ownership with president Ricci

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – A significant development has taken place in the relationship between Siracusa Calcio and its organised fanbase. Following the blue-and-white club’s announcement that it would return the sums donated last year by supporters to back the team, a delegation from the “United for Syracuse” association officially met president Alessandro Ricci.

During the meeting, the club’s top executive explained that the initiative stems from a clear desire to tangibly thank the people of Syracuse for their financial and moral support during a difficult time.

€30,000 for the community: Crippa memorial and a football school in Borgata

The total amount of the donations is around €30,000. The “United for Syracuse” association has announced plans to hold a vote among all donors shortly to propose not reclaiming the funds but reinvesting them in the local area through two projects of high symbolic and social value:

A tribute to Captain Amedeo Crippa: the creation of a monumental or artistic work inside the Nicola De Simone stadium to pass on the memory and values of the historic blue-and-white captain, who recently passed away, to future generations. A free community football school in Borgata: the establishment of an open-access football centre for children and young people from families facing economic hardship. This social model, already successful in other parts of Italy, would be introduced in Borgata, a district marked by social challenges where sport can play a key role in inclusion.

Fan ownership: commitment to 3% of the club’s shares

During the talks, president Alessandro Ricci reassured fans by confirming that the process of returning the money does not cancel out the promise made in recent months: the transfer of 3% of Siracusa Calcio’s shares to the fanbase remains confirmed.

To speed up the process, the association has already appointed its own auditor to liaise with the club’s professionals to define the appropriate bureaucratic and technical framework. The primary goal of “United for Syracuse” is to create an independent legal entity capable of ensuring stable and organised dialogue within the club, guaranteeing maximum transparency in management, prospects and the owner’s plans, regardless of the current or future executives in place.