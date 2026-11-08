Earthquake in Calabria, 3.5-magnitude tremor in the Catanzaro area: shaking felt as far as the regional capital

Follow us and help us grow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CATANZARO / NEWS – Moments of fear in the late afternoon in Calabria after an earthquake clearly felt by the population. Seismographs at the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) recorded a seismic event of magnitude 3.5 at 5.58pm, with its epicentre located about 3 kilometres south-east of Serrastretta, in the province of Catanzaro.

Felt across the entire area and in Catanzaro

The tremor originated at an estimated depth of about 10 kilometres. Despite the moderate magnitude, the shallow hypocentre made the quake clearly perceptible not only in the mountain-area municipalities and the Lametino closest to the epicentre, but across the entire Catanzaro area and in the regional capital.

Hundreds of residents reported prolonged vibrations in windows and household objects inside their homes.

Checks and inspections on the ground

Immediately after the tremor, safety and monitoring protocols were activated. Civil Protection teams and local authority technicians began the standard checks to assess the state of vital infrastructure and buildings.

Based on the first findings and surveys conducted by the authorities and police, fortunately no collapses, injuries or damage to property or people have been reported.