Assostampa Syracuse: mayor Italia’s greetings to the new board: “The press is a bulwark of democracy”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – Institutional congratulations have arrived for the new provincial leadership of the journalists’ union. The mayor of Syracuse, Francesco Italia, has sent his best wishes to the new board of Associazione Siciliana della Stampa, elected this morning by the provincial assembly of members gathered in the “Giulio Pastore” hall of the Cisl.

The words of mayor Francesco Italia

The mayor reaffirmed the central value of press freedom for the local democratic fabric and expressed his hope of continuing along the path of fruitful institutional collaboration:

“I am certain that with the new board we will continue the long-standing tradition of constructive and cordial relations, in the belief that serious and responsible journalism is an indispensable resource for the civic and social growth of our community.”

“Accurate, pluralist and quality journalism”

Reflecting on the delicate phase facing the publishing industry and media workers, mayor Italia stressed the need to safeguard the role of journalists: