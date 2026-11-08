Mourning for Amedeo Crippa, the mayor Italia: “Our Gigi Riva”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – Deep mourning in Syracuse for the death of Amedeo Crippa, historic captain and symbolic figure of the Azzurri. Speaking for the entire community, the mayor Francesco Italia expressed his personal condolences and those of the city administration to the family of the legendary footballer.

The words of mayor Francesco Italia

The mayor wanted to recall the human stature and the attachment to the city’s colours of a man who, having arrived from Lombardy, chose Syracuse as his home for life:

“The Captain has left us, but his example remains: a man who by choice bound himself in an exemplary way to Syracuse and to the Azzurri. With all due proportion, in human terms and in his professional choices, Captain Crippa was our Gigi Riva: two men from Lombardy who ended up playing in island cities and decided to stay, integrating perfectly, turning down lucrative offers and writing unrepeatable chapters in sporting history.”

Commitment to young people and paralympic football

A human and sporting journey that did not end with the close of his playing career, but continued in social work and the training of young people: