Tragedy in Palosco, Bergamo: 70-year-old stabbed to death at home, 47-year-old son detained

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PALOSCO (BERGAMO) / NEWS – A family tragedy has shaken the community of Palosco, in the province of Bergamo. A 70-year-old woman was found dead inside her home, stabbed to death. For the murder, the Carabinieri have taken one of the victim’s two sons, a 47-year-old man with a history of drug addiction, into detention; he is currently at the barracks for questioning.

The discovery was made late on Sunday morning. A relative of the elderly woman, unable to reach her for several days, raised the alarm and triggered the emergency response.

The murder may have occurred several days ago

The Carabinieri and medical staff promptly arrived at the scene, but could only confirm the 70-year-old’s death. Initial examinations of the body and a preliminary inspection by the medical examiner suggest the fatal attack did not occur in the last few hours, but several days before the discovery.

The Carabinieri located the 47-year-old son and took him to the barracks, where he remains at the disposal of the judicial authorities. Investigators are working to establish the exact sequence of events, reconstruct the family context and determine the precise motive behind the tragic outcome.