New attacks against Saudi Arabia

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Another terrorist escalation in the Middle East: Houthi rebels claim raids with missiles and drones on Saudi oil facilities and airports

The Houthi rebels of Yemen, who are backed by Iran, have announced they carried out a series of coordinated attacks with ballistic and cruise missiles and drones on strategic targets in Saudi Arabia. The operation, confirmed by the group’s military spokesman Yahya Saree, targeted King Khalid International Airport and key Saudi Aramco infrastructure in Riyadh and Khurais, as well as oil facilities in the Dawadmi area and military positions in the provinces of Najran, Marib and Al-Jawf.

The Saudi-led military coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a missile heading for the capital, but there are currently no independent reports on the actual extent of damage to the energy infrastructure hit.

The action marks a sharp rise in cross-border tensions, reigniting fears for the stability of global energy security and for the protection of trade routes in the strategic Bab el-Mandab Strait. This comes amid the resumption of the conflict in Yemen, a crisis that has already caused over 1,600 deaths and 300,000 displaced people, further worsening the dire humanitarian situation in the country.