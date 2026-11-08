Weekly horoscope from 8 to 15 November 2026: stars, insights and local rhythms

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
The planetary alignment this second week of November calls for pragmatism. Between the drive to act and the need to consolidate your positions, the stars suggest focusing on clear goals and avoiding wasting energy at work and in social relationships.
Fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)
- ♈ Aries: A week of strong determination. Energy at work is growing: now is the time to close pending deals, provided you do not let impulsiveness guide you in team relationships.
- ♌ Leo: The spotlight is on finances and long-term projects. The temptation to overreach is strong, but prudence will secure more solid results.
- ♐ Sagittarius: Excellent physical and mental recovery. An ideal week to plan travel, new studies or strategic collaborations with partners outside the province.
Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn)
- ♉ Taurus: Clarity and diplomacy will be your best weapons. At work, patience is needed with business partners; in love, you will rediscover stability and sincere dialogue.
- ♍ Virgo: An extremely analytical and productive phase. You will be able to reorganise deadlines and priorities with great effectiveness. Contacts related to property or bureaucratic management are favoured.
- ♑ Capricorn: Determined and incisive. The stars support those seeking to consolidate their professional position or start an independent project. Excellent resilience in stressful moments.
Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius)
- ♊ Gemini: Brilliant ideas but a need to prioritise. Avoid chasing too many stimuli at once: focus on tasks that deliver immediate results.
- ♎ Libra: A week of adjustment. It will be essential to restore balance between work commitments and personal life, carving out moments of disconnection from the daily routine.
- ♒ Aquarius: Innovative and future-focused. Shared projects and networking activities will find fertile ground, but attention to accounting and administrative details is required.
Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)
- ♋ Cancer: Sharp intuition and great sensitivity. At work, you will quickly spot opportunities not yet obvious to others; in relationships, there is room for complicity.
- ♏ Scorpio: With the Sun in your sign, determination is at its peak. This is the right week to make important decisions and assert your influence in the professional sphere.
- ♓ Pisces: Creativity and reflection guide the coming days. Excellent prospects for those working in the cultural or educational sector; just be careful not to fuel unnecessary emotional doubts.