Farewell to Amedeo Crippa, historic captain of Siracusa Calcio

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Siracusa Calcio is mourning the death of Amedeo Crippa, who has passed away at the age of 75. A historic figure of the azzurri club, a captain who wrote important pages in the city’s football history and, above all, won the affection and respect of an entire community.

Crippa had been hospitalised for several days in a hospital in Catania after suffering a sudden illness. His condition was immediately serious and, despite the hopes of those close to him, his heart stopped beating this evening.

Born in Milan, he took his first steps in football in Inter’s youth team. In 1971, when Siracusa had just reached Serie C, he arrived in Sicily to wear the azzurri shirt. From that moment on, his name would be inseparably linked to the history of the Syracuse club.

A full-back by trade, Crippa quickly became one of the team’s reference points, standing out for his attachment to the shirt, seriousness and spirit of sacrifice. He was one of the main players in a season that remained in the fans’ memories: 1978-79, when Siracusa won promotion to Serie C1 and also lifted the Coppa Italia Semiprofessionisti.

His sporting career was important, but Amedeo’s bond with the city did not end when his playing days were over. On the contrary, he decided to stay in Syracuse, making football his mission off the pitch as well. He made himself available to the younger generations, passing on his experience, his passion for the sport and the values that had accompanied his career.

In recent days, as news spread about his health, many messages of affection and support were sent. Sincere tributes that showed how much Crippa had managed to win people’s hearts, not just for what he had represented as a footballer, but above all for his human qualities.

With his passing, Syracuse loses a piece of its sporting history. The memory remains of a true captain, a man who chose this city as his home and who continued to give passion and expertise to the azzurri community even after hanging up his boots.

The club extends its condolences and closeness to his family and loved ones from all those who had the privilege of knowing and appreciating him.