Breaking: shots fired in viale Regina Margherita – two suspects identified

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Less than 24 hours after the incident, the two alleged perpetrators of the shots fired in viale Regina Margherita have been identified. The Carabinieri, who carried out the investigation, have detained the pair while the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Syracuse checks whether to order their detention.

The incident, as is known, occurred at around 1.30am when two people, arriving on a scooter, fired three shots from a firearm at a bar. The apparent motive for the senseless act may have been the owner’s refusal to let them in.