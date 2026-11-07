Armao case: bribes “unknown to clients”, preliminary investigations judge partly dismisses charges over professional fees

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PALERMO / JUDICIAL – On one point the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the preliminary investigations judge agree unreservedly: the contacts between the former member of the municipal executive for the economy and former deputy president of the Region of Sicily, Gaetano Armao, and his lifelong colleague and friend, the lawyer Pierluigi Matta, “conceal something murky and unlawful”. These were not simple professional dealings, and the handovers of envelopes stuffed with cash — accompanied by coded notes and precautions worthy of the secret services — were neither loans nor mere expense advances, but part of a far more elaborate corrupt scheme.

However, while the judge’s order confirms the prosecutors’ case on the corrupt pact between Armao and Matta, it has partly dismissed the public prosecutors’ charges, clearing the businesspeople who paid the sums of any responsibility. The judge’s position is clear: the clients paid fees for legitimate professional services to lawyer Matta, unaware that a percentage of those fees then ended up in the hands of the former member of the municipal executive as a “bribe” to speed up their applications to the regional CTS (Technical and Scientific Committee).

“Inflated fees” and the clients’ lack of knowledge

The investigation, which has shaken Sicily’s political establishment, revolved around the hypothesis that Armao, in exchange for cash payments disguised as fees for consultancy work never actually carried out by Matta, facilitated the bureaucratic process for certain companies operating in sectors crucial to the island’s economy, such as the environment and energy permits.

According to the public prosecutors’ initial theory, the businesspeople had paid Matta “excessive” or “inflated” sums, aware that part of that money was intended to bribe the former member of the municipal executive. The judge, however, interpreted the financial flows and the evidence gathered differently:

Appropriate fees for genuine services: The judge acknowledged that the companies had indeed received professional consultancy from Pierluigi Matta. In the judge’s view, the fees invoiced were not manifestly disproportionate to the actual work carried out, as confirmed by the documents and professional fee scales analysed.

The judge acknowledged that the companies had indeed received professional consultancy from Pierluigi Matta. In the judge’s view, the fees invoiced were not manifestly disproportionate to the actual work carried out, as confirmed by the documents and professional fee scales analysed. No evidence of knowledge: Nothing in the order proves that the businesspeople were aware that any portion, however small, of their fees was being passed on to Armao. Consequently, the judge concluded that the payments were legitimate fees for professional services and that the businesspeople were unconnected to the Armao–Matta criminal scheme.

“Something murky”: confirmation of the corrupt pact

Despite the lessening of the companies’ liability, the judge has not in any way undermined the Public Prosecutor’s Office’s core corruption case. “Those cash handovers conceal something murky,” the judge reiterates in the order, refuting the defence arguments of the two lawyers.

Armao and Matta have consistently maintained that the cash transfers were related to personal loans, expense advances and even the repayment of sums advanced on behalf of third parties. However, the judge finds this version contradicted by several factors:

Clandestine methods and coded notes: Wiretaps and surveillance documented covert meetings, cash handovers in unusual settings and the use of coded messages. The judge highlights the use of notes to convey instructions or specify amounts, methods entirely incompatible with normal professional relationships or loans between friends. Timing coincidences: The payments to Armao systematically coincided with critical moments in the processing of applications of interest to the companies represented by Matta, leaving little room for the possibility of coincidence. Lack of formal documentation: No documentation was found to formally attest to the “loan” nature of these cash transfers, such as bank transfers or written agreements.

While the former member of the municipal executive Armao and the lawyer Matta continue their legal battle, the judge’s order has limited the scope of responsibility, clearing the companies involved of the corruption charges. The investigation, however, continues to clarify the total extent of the cash flows and to identify any other individuals involved in what appears to be a deep-rooted corrupt pact between politics and the legal profession.